Among the many things you can currently do along the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing are grab a bite to eat at any number of restaurants, run into a supermarket for a few things, and even grab a new pair of sneakers.

But it appears that legally obtaining medical marijuana might be soon added to that list.

Over the past several months, the old Club House Restaurant at 4436 Black Horse Pike, where Route 40 comes in between the Hamilton Mall and Wrangleboro Road, was demolished and the lot was cleared.

Since last year, a company called Columbia Care has appeared before officials with Hamilton Township to discuss the lot at that address in hopes of building a medical marijuana dispensary.

Now that the debris is gone from the old restaurant, construction work has started.

The company describes itself as, "one of the largest and most experienced multi-state operators in the medical cannabis industry, with licenses in 15 jurisdictions in the US and the EU."

Columbia Care currently operates two dispensaries in South Jersey -- one in Vineland and another in Deptford.

We reached out to Columbia Care about two weeks ago for a comment about their plans in Mays Landing but, as of this writing, we had not received a reply.

While there has been no official announcement from Columbia Care, we were able to find a reference to job opportunities in Mays Landing in an article from NJ.com about a Cannabis Career Fair at Stockton University this past October.

Additionally, as a publically traded company, Columbia Care said they had plans to open, "a third dispensary location in Mays Landing in the fourth quarter of 2021," in a filing with the SEC last summer.

