A man from Williamstown, Gloucester County, potentially faces up to 20 years behind bars after admitting possessing child pornography.

And U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says it's not his first time doing so.

On Wednesday, 76-year-old Joseph Cooper pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents,

In October 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Cooper’s residence and discovered computers containing more than 50 videos and 200 images of child sexual abuse, including depictions of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The computers also contained logs documenting Cooper’s participation in internet chatrooms relating to sexual interest in children.

Sellinger says because Cooper has been previously convicted of interstate transport of child pornography by computer and cruelty and neglect of a child, the charge he pleaded guilty to on Wednesday carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 17th.

