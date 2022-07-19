Authorities say a man from Mays Landing is facing charges in connection with the distribution of child pornography via a popular social messaging app.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, William K. Edson was arrested without incident on July 18th; he is currently being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a referral of inappropriate content distributed on the social media messaging and chat application identified as KIK. A subsequent investigation led Atlantic County Prosecutor Detectives to identify Edson and determine he distributed more than 1000 images and videos of child sexual exploitation.

Edson is facing one count of first-degree distribution and one second-degree charge surrounding the possession of child abuse images via a social messaging service.

Get our free mobile app

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was assisted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Hamilton Township Police Department in this case.

Editor's note: a press release lists Edson's age as 21 and 22 years old.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

New Jersey's most disgraceful child predators and accused predators