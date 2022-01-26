Authorities say a suspect who was wanted in connection for fatally shooting a man at a Wawa in Vineland, NJ, earlier this month has been arrested.

19-year-old Shaqwil Marlow of Vineland was arrested Thursday in New York by the United States Marshal’s Service, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. Marlow faces murder and weapon-related charges for the incident two weeks ago.

Officials say in the late-night hours of January 13th,

"members of the Vineland Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene of a homicide that occurred at the Park Avenue and Delsea Drive WaWa in the City of Vineland. Upon arrival, officers located one victim, Luis Rivera, age 23 of Pine Street in Vineland, deceased as a result of gunshot wound(s) he sustained while exiting the WaWa."

Get our free mobile app

Wawa on the 500 block of Delsea Drive in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps Wawa on the 500 block of Delsea Drive in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

An investigation led to charges being filed against Marlow.

Efforts are being made to extradite Marlow back to New Jersey where the State intends to move for pre-trial detention.

The investigation into this fatal shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 332-6233 or through the ccpo.tips website.

The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities