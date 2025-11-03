The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines kinky as "closely twisted or curled." That's one definition. Another is "relating to, having, or appealing to unconventional tastes especially in sex."

So... what's going on in Absecon, New Jersey?

The answer appears to be: A lot!

Absecon Called Second Kinkiest City in New Jersey

A website - Roadsnacks - has called Absecon the 2nd most kinky city in New Jersey.

Is this good news or bad news?

Ha!

Actually the second place showing is a drop from a similar ranking a year ago, when Absecon was named the kinkiest city in New Jersey.

Now if you know anything about Absecon, it really is a place that seems like Anytown, USA. There are no houses of ill repute in Absecon (that we know of), and there aren't any places where naked women dance for tips (that we know of).

No, Absecon does not seem kinky at all.

Not on the surface, anyway.

Where Did the Kinkiest Title Come From for Absecon?

Editors at Roadsnacks say their findings are based on what they call, "Saturday Night Science" - whatever that is! It really sounds like that added A to B to C and came up with Kinky.

Here's how they say they measure kinky:

"We simply had to see which cities in New Jersey purchased the most sex toys from online erotic adult toy and novelty powerhouse Adam & Eve. We calculated all the data on a per capita basis, meaning these are orders on a per-person basis, not a raw number of total dollars spent or number of orders. That keeps us from ranking the largest cities at the top since they have the most people."

Oh, OK.

With this study, here's how they ranked the Kinkiest Cities in New Jersey:

1. Clementon

2. Absecon

3. Burlington

4. Newark

5. Freehold

6. Raritan

7. Oakland

8. Audobon

9. Camden

10. Woodbury.

So, there you have it. Don't shoot the messenger. I might like it. (See what I did there?)

SOURCE: Roadsnacks.com

