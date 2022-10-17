File this under "unlikely team-ups we never knew we needed": When rapper Post Malone came to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for a stop on his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour on Sunday (Oct. 16), a few country stars came out to be fans for the night, including none other than Randy Travis.

Not only did Travis attend the show, but he also got to party with Posty himself backstage. Video posted by Billy Strings — another of the night's VIP country guests — shows Travis trying his hand at a game of beer pong, tossing a white ball and cracking a huge grin amid the backstage antics.

While it's not quite clear who Travis is playing against, Malone was definitely a part of the game. The video shows him cheering Travis along from the sidelines, cigarette in hand and a red Solo cup in front of him.

The video is on the second slide of Strings' social media post from Malone's show, while the first shows a snapshot of Strings and Posty with another all-star guest: Luke Bryan. Bryan also came out to the show as a fan, an event the country superstar documented over on his own social media.

The rapper saw a lot of love from all sides of the country music community during his Nashville show, and the feeling is mutual: He's demonstrated a fair bit of country fandom over the past couple of years. At the 2019 American Music Awards, Malone danced and sang along to Shania Twain's performance of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," and Twain subsequently said that he's on her list of artists she'd like to collaborate with somebody. In 2021, Malone expertly covered Brad Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" for Matthew McConaughey's We're Texas benefit.

When video of the cover performance resurfaced in 2022, it earned high praise from Paisley himself, who commented, "This is better than me" on TikTok and changed his bio on the platform to read, "I write for Post Malone." Around that time, Malone also hinted during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that he's not ruling out the possibility of making a country album one day.

"To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube," he told Stern at the time. "I’m allowed to do that, I’m a human being."

