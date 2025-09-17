Keep on Truckin', New Jersey!

Yeah, keep on truckin' and don't stop. As a matter of fact, you may want to hold it if you can.

New Jersey does not rank well when it comes to truck stops and rest areas in the Garden State.

READ MORE: Atlantic City and the Best Steakhouse in New Jersey

READ MORE: Hey, New Jersey! Bury Nana in Your Backyard!

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Truck Stops in New Jersey Get Low Ratings

A new study has found that the best truck stops and rest areas are in places like Vermont and Massachusetts. The worst are in New Jersey.

Uh, oh.

altLINE, the factoring division of The Southern Bank Company, conducted the study and found that New Jersey is lacking something when it comes to truck stops and rest areas.

The study analyzed over 100,000 online reviews, and New Jersey finished dead last in satisfaction. The average New Jersey truck stop and rest area was 3.86 stars, compared to Vermont's 4.5 stars.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Top Truck Stops in America

The study found that the best truck stops were not state-run rest areas and welcome centers, but stops run by large companies and corporations. Tops among these were Petro, Love’s, Pilot Flying J, and TravelCenters of America.

The busiest truck routes in America are I-10, I-80, and I-95.

We didn't see Buc-ee's on the list, and we aren't sure if it's classified as a truck stop per se - but we like it! Find some photos of a Buc-ee's in South Carolina below.

SOURCE: altLine

New Jersey Needs a Buc-ee's Visit to a Buc-ee's in South Carolina Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly