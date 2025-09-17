Atlantic City is home to some great restaurants. You'll find them inside and outside the city's casinos.

I'd be hard-pressed to pick just one as the best, but the folks at LoveFood.com have done just that. They've selected the best steakhouse in New Jersey—and it's one that's located in an Atlantic City Casino.

Morton's The Steakhouse Named Best In New Jersey

LoveFood.com editors have picked Morton's as the state's best - not bad when you figure there's a lot of competition locally and state-wide.

Morton's is located in Caesar's Atlantic City, and it's been there for more than 25 years. Morton's is also part of a chain, with over 65 locations nationwide.

Here's what the website says about Morton's in Atlantic City: "The elegant steakhouse offers an award-winning wine list, exceptional service, and aged USDA Prime steaks (which can be paired with the freshest seafood around)."

They mention the ribeye as the best steak on the menu.

I've been to Morton's a few times, and I have never been disappointed.

Other Great Atlantic City Steakhouses

One of my newest favorites is Park Place Prime at Bally's. Read my review here.

Other great selections in Atlantic City are Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse at the Golden Nugget, Knife and Fork in Atlantic City, Old Homestead at Borgata, Dougherty’s Steakhouse & Raw Bar at Resorts, and Ruth's Chris in Atlantic City.

What's your favorite place for steak?

SOURCE: LoveFood.com

