Real Reason Helicopters Are Flying Over Your South Jersey Home

All in quiet at your Pondersa - until that quiet is broken by the noise of a helicopter, hovering overhead, flying in circles, or zooming over your house at seemingly breakneck speeds.

Why?

Why is the helicopter flying over your house, your neighborhood?

Chances are that helicopter has nothing to do with you.

Probably.

Someone posted on social media about helicopters

It seems like it happens often. Someone posts on Facebook or Next Door that helicopters are near and it's freaking them out.

Calm down. It's OK.

Probably.

Helicopters could be working for a utility company

In some cases, helicopters are involved in work for utility companies.

Copters are a great way to check power lines and poles.

Atlantic City Electric even uses helicopters to help install power poles:

The Coast Guard flies overhead often

If you're anywhere near the coast, you'll often see orange helicopters. Those most likely belong to the Coast Guard.

Locally, the Coast Guard is headquartered at Atlantic City International Airport. So, they fly back and forth from the airport to wherever they need to go for an emergency or a training exercise.

Search and rescue are a big reason the Coast Guard has helicopters.

Or, to pick up Wawa for the crew. (OK, that one's a joke. Probably.)

There are airports nearby

Sometimes, people use helicopters for transportation. In addition to Atlantic City International Airport, there are other airports nearby.

Heliopters are also used for medical emergencies. They can quickly transfer injured people from accident scenes to hospitals. They can also transfer patients between hospitals.

The military uses helicopters for training and for actual work.

It's the same with the police. They could be using them for surveillance and to actually chase down bad guys.

Even news crews utilize helicopters to report on stories and events.

These are some of the most common reasons helicopters might be flying in your neighborhood.

Or, they could just be spying on you.

