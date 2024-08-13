We Want Pickles! Bring Back The Pickle Sub Shop In Northfield, NJ

If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I'm usually up for anything when it comes to food. I love trying new places, cuisines, recipes, all of it. I wouldn't say I'm a picky eater whatsoever.

I loooooove food and I don't care who knows it.



The weirdest of my food obsessions is probably pickles. Gianna, the owner of the both the Smithville Pickle Company and Ocean City Pickle Company will be the first to confirm that I come in the store a few times a year to stock up on my favorites. I've gotten to try all kinds of pickles at her place and I'm SO grateful she chose to open both of her stores here in South Jersey.



The other place that I was STOKED to frequent was the pickle sub shop right off of Tilton Road in Northfield. Remember that place? First, it was called Elsie's. The name was quickly switched to Peace Love Pickles and it seemed to take off for a year or two in Atlantic County. All of a sudden, they closed up shop, never to be heard from again.



I LOVED that little joint. Instead of getting a roll for your hoagies (or subs, whichever title you prefer), they'd use pickles. It was DELICIOUS. In 2022, they pulled an Irish goodbye and closed up shop without ever being heard from again. Apparently, there have been rumblings that the entire franchise has closed up for good so the owners can focus on other things, but it's a total bummer for those of us who ordered from there a lot.

