Remembering the 10 Snowiest Days in Atlantic City History
The summer of 2024 was a hot one, right?
What will winter bring? Warmer than usual temperatures - or, cold weather and snow?
Only time will tell, but what we can do is take a look back at the snowiest days ever in Atlantic City.
That's a lot of snow!
You might remember the biggest one-day snow event in local history. It wasn't that long ago.
According to Extreme Weather Watch, the biggest one-day snow event in Atlantic City history was the day after Christmas in 2010. Snowfall on December 26th of that year was a whopping 18.4 inches. Holy moly!
Do you remember that day? Do you remember shoveling that day? I do!
In recent years, it may have seemed milder than normal, but we've had some pretty big snow days.
In January of 2022, we had 2 days that saw one day of snowfall each measuring over a foot of snow!
On January 3, 2022, it snowed 13 inches, and on January 29th of that year, we got 14 inches of snow!
Top 10 snow days in history
Here are the top 10 snowfall days in Atlantic City history, and their one day snowfall totals:
December 26, 2010 - 18.4 inches
February 17, 1902 - 18 inches
February 19, 1979 - 16.6 inches
February 16, 2003 - 16 inches
January 25, 1905 - 16 inches
February 6, 2010 - 14.6 inches
January 26, 1987 - 14.3 inches
January 29, 2022 - 14 inches
February 28, 1941 - 14 inches
January 4, 2018 - 13.2 inches
That's a lot of snow!
Snowy winter
The snowiest Atlantic City winter on record, according to Snow Plow News, was 1914. A total of 35 inches of snow fell that winter.
Are you ready for snow this winter? Good luck!
SOURCE: Extreme Weather Watch and Snow Plow News
LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz