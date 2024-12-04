Remembering the 10 Snowiest Days in Atlantic City History

The summer of 2024 was a hot one, right?

What will winter bring? Warmer than usual temperatures - or, cold weather and snow?

Only time will tell, but what we can do is take a look back at the snowiest days ever in Atlantic City.

Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow And Heavy Winds Across Large Swath Of Eastern Seaboard Getty Images loading...

That's a lot of snow!

You might remember the biggest one-day snow event in local history. It wasn't that long ago.

According to Extreme Weather Watch, the biggest one-day snow event in Atlantic City history was the day after Christmas in 2010. Snowfall on December 26th of that year was a whopping 18.4 inches. Holy moly!

Do you remember that day? Do you remember shoveling that day? I do!

In recent years, it may have seemed milder than normal, but we've had some pretty big snow days.

In January of 2022, we had 2 days that saw one day of snowfall each measuring over a foot of snow!

On January 3, 2022, it snowed 13 inches, and on January 29th of that year, we got 14 inches of snow!

Blizzard Barrels Into Northeastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Top 10 snow days in history

Here are the top 10 snowfall days in Atlantic City history, and their one day snowfall totals:

December 26, 2010 - 18.4 inches

February 17, 1902 - 18 inches

February 19, 1979 - 16.6 inches

February 16, 2003 - 16 inches

January 25, 1905 - 16 inches

February 6, 2010 - 14.6 inches

January 26, 1987 - 14.3 inches

January 29, 2022 - 14 inches

February 28, 1941 - 14 inches

January 4, 2018 - 13.2 inches

That's a lot of snow!

Snowy winter

The snowiest Atlantic City winter on record, according to Snow Plow News, was 1914. A total of 35 inches of snow fell that winter.

Are you ready for snow this winter? Good luck!

SOURCE: Extreme Weather Watch and Snow Plow News

