How much snow actually fell in South Jersey during Winter Storm Hernando? The short answer: a lot.

I’m straight-up SHOCKED at how much snow actually piled up across our part of New Jersey.

According to the National Weather Service as of late Monday night, South Jersey counties saw some hefty amounts.

• Atlantic County: Mays Landing came in around 19″, Somers Point for about 18.2, and Atlantic City got almost 17.

• Burlington County: (just north but still close enough) saw 20–21 inches in some spots.

• Camden County: Somerdale saw 18″, Lindenwold saw somewhere near 17.

• Cape May County: Ocean City got 16 inches.

• Cumberland County: Bridgeton got just over 16″, Vineland saw around 12 inches.

• Gloucester County: Pitman & Glassboro right near Rowan saw about 17 inches.

• Salem County: they had lesser official quantities reported, but significant enough.

To recap, many spots hit 15–21 inches of snow in one storm here in the Garden State.

How Does That Compare To The Blizzard Of ’96?

The Blizzard of January 1996 is still the gold standard in terms of East Coast snow totals. In New Jersey, some official totals from back then include Newark with 27.8 inches and many other areas across northern and central NJ getting 20–30+ inches.

Hernando didn’t quite best the absolute storm totals from ’96, but it’s very close in South Jersey. That’s especially true for the coastal and southern counties. A winter storm dumping around 20″ here is just not normal. It’s the kind of weather we tell our kids about.

If you lived through both storms, congratulations! You’re probably still digging out of this one.

