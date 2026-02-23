Winter Storm Hernando may be “over,” but if you look outside anywhere in South Jersey, you know we’re far from back to normal.

Winter Storm Hernando Dumps On South Jersey

Winter Storm Hernando absolutely buried the Garden State. The steady snow was expected to fully wrap up by around 4 p.m., but it ended a bit before that for most regions. We shouldn’t see much additional accumulation through the evening. Still, the damage is already done.

Driveways are mountains. Side streets are barely passable. Those picturesque snow-covered trees? They’re becoming a serious problem.

Why Trees Are The Real Overnight Threat

The biggest concern across South Jersey right now isn’t the snowfall itself. A lot of first responders are actually saying it’s the trees.

Between the heavy, wet snow from the winter storm and the relentless wind gusts, branches are sagging everywhere. Snow drift is only making things worse, piling even more weight onto already stressed limbs.

In places like Mays Landing and throughout Cape May County, fallen trees have already been reported throughout the day, and that list keeps growing.

The real fear? More trees coming down overnight.

Power Outages And Road Conditions Across The Garden State

Fallen trees mean one thing: power lines at risk. Crews are spread out across South Jersey trying to stay ahead of outages before temps drop even lower. Electric and engineering teams are working nonstop, but conditions are still messy and unpredictable.

Officials are warning if you don’t have to go out, don’t. Roads are slick, visibility can still drop with drifting snow, and plows need space to do their thing.

For now, hunker down. Charge your devices. Check on neighbors. If you see a first responder or utility worker out there, give them a wave, they’re definitely the real MVPs of Hernando.

