Jersey Shore, Meet The Remote-Controlled Lifeguard! [VIDEO]

While the beaches along the NJ coastline are absolutely gorgeous, they're not always the calmest of waters. It's not unusual to hear about certain summer days putting the local lifeguards to work. New Jersey's beaches present a challenging job to lifeguards that requires them to stay vigilant and handle various situations.

Beaches are CROWDED

New Jersey's beaches can get really crowded, especially on hot summer days. Lifeguards have to keep an eye on a lot of people at once, which makes it harder to spot someone who might be in trouble.

Unpredictable Weather

Weather can change quickly, with strong winds, heavy rain, or even lightning storms. These conditions can make the ocean rough and dangerous, and lifeguards need to be prepared for these changes and adapt their strategies quickly.

Emergencies Do Happen

Lifeguards need to be ready to respond to various emergencies, like rescuing swimmers who are struggling or dealing with injuries. This requires quick thinking, physical strength, and first aid skills.

Rough Waters

NJ oceans are no strangers to rip currents. Rip currents can pull swimmers out to deeper water, and lifeguards need to be trained to recognize and handle these dangerous situations. They also need to educate beachgoers about how to avoid getting caught in rip currents.

Remote Control Buoy perfect for Lifeguards



Any tools that can be utilized by our lifeguards can and should be, when applicable. There's a video floating around social media featuring a remote controlled buoy that could assist guards with rescue missions in choppy water. The device would be especially useful here in New Jersey when the rip currents become more frequent.

Take a look:

This could be great for when lifeguards have to rescue people from rip currents. Sometimes, even they struggle to get back to safety. This could be a total game changer, don't ya think??

