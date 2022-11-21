Rent This Decked-Out Christmas Home in Cape May That Sleeps 22

You've heard about the magnificent Christmas charm in Cape May - now you can live it!

We found a beautiful home beautifully decorated outside and available for rent on VRBO.

This charming house has 8 bedrooms and sleeps 22. It's called the Empress of Cape May and has 10 bathrooms.

"The Empress features 8 suites, beautiful porches for outdoor gathering, large parlor, living room, and dining room. Absolute BEST location in town, 2 blocks to beach and Congress Hall, 1 block to Jackson St, and steps to the Washington Mall. Theater and separate entertainment area in the basement perfect for large groups or kids! Unrivaled Parking for 8 cars!"

As you can see below, this home is ready for a big family and ready to go!

The rental? Glad you asked. $795 a night.

Find out more here, and check out more great photos below.

