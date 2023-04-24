Residents Can Enjoy New Italian Restaurant Now Open In EHT, NJ

It's always exciting to hear about a new business opening up in your town. I don't think anyone will argue that the excitement is heightened when you hear there's food involved. Who doesn't love to have another restaurant to try?

Egg Harbor Township residents are already sharing their excitement regarding a brand-new Italian joint that opened on Zion Road where the old Gaspare's was for 45 years. Needless to say, Caramella's Italian Bistro has some pretty big shoes to fill. Judging by the comments from Egg Harbor Township residents that ordered from them during their soft opening this past weekend, the folks who run this new place seem up to the challenge.

Get our free mobile app

The news broke that a new Italian restaurant would be taking over the old Gaspare's location back in the fall of 2022. People have been waiting for this place to launch for quite some time now. Well, it seems like residents have finally gotten their wish. If you take a look at the menu, you'll see there's plenty to choose from, too.

Jillian Dominique via Facebook Jillian Dominique via Facebook loading...

You've got everything from the classic appetizers like Broccoli Rabe, bruschetta, and clams casino to a create-your-own pasta dish that allows you to be in control of everything from the meats & seafoods to the sauces, and even your choice of pasta.

Caramella's is currently BYOB. If you're interested in trying them out, they're located at 501 Zion Road in Egg Harbor Township right in the Harbor Village shopping center. They're in the same complex as Pete's Subs, so you can't miss it.

Source: Facebook

12 Restaurants People Are Anxious To Eat At In Wildwood This Summer No matter what cuisine is your favorite, Wildwood has something for everyone! There are a few restaurants in particular that Wildwood regulars can't wait to get back into this summer.

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show.