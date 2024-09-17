Popular Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Abruptly Closes

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - a popular and beloved local Mediterranean restaurant has announced they are officially closed for good.

Al Habibi Mediterranean Cuisine has been open for about five years now. They opened up shop on the Black Horse Pike and have been serving up classic Mediterranean dishes to the community ever since. Now, they've taken to social media to announce that they've shut their doors forever.

The news of Al Habibi shutting its doors came as a huge shock to all who enjoyed the food, ambiance, and overall experience the restaurant brought to the region.

If you're asking whether or not their patrons knew this was coming, all you have to do is check the comment section to learn the answer:

As you can see, the answer is clear: absolutely not.

It's no secret that the South Jersey restaurant scene is facing some challenges that are impacting many local eateries. One of the biggest issues is the overall economy. Inflation and rising costs for goods and services have made it more expensive for restaurants to operate. Many restaurants are struggling to keep their prices competitive while covering these higher costs.

With the economy being so tight at the moment, people are more cautious about how they spend their money. Dining out, which is often seen as a luxury, may take a hit when budgets are stretched. Less customers means less money.

The restaurant did not give a reason for the closure. All they did was post on social media from their official account that they have closed their doors forever. Plenty of South Jersey residents will be sad to hear this news.

Another South Jersey restaurant down. Sad to see it go.

