The folks at the Cape May Zoo hold a special place in our hearts here in South Jersey. So many of us grew up spending many a day with the animals during our summer breaks from school. A lot of us still do make an annual trip to the Cape May Park and Zoo to keep the memories alive.



Families from all over the Garden State and beyond LOVE the Cape May Zoo for a multitude of reasons.

Fun facts about the Cape May Zoo

For one, the Cape May Zoo offers free admission, making it an affordable option for families looking for a fun day out without breaking the bank.

There are so many varieties of animals to see there, tool. The zoo is home to over 550 animals representing more than 250 species from around the world. Visitors can see everything from lions and tigers to giraffes and even red pandas!

The grounds are perfect for families to enjoy a leisurely stroll while taking in the sights and sounds of nature. Since it's a preserve, the forest engulfs you while you're there. Your troubles simply melt away while making your way around the grounds.

The zoo also provides amenities such as picnic areas, playgrounds, and a train ride, making it an ideal destination for families with children of all ages.



It's such a beloved place by so many, so it's always a bummer to hear when an animal has passed away.

Cape May Zoo's 20-year-old Bobcat dies

Unfortunately, Mr. Peepers, the bobcat, has gone over the rainbow bridge. He clocked in at 20 years old when he died.

Mr. Peepers has an interesting story. He first came to the zoo after somebody who acquired him as a pet moved to New Jersey. Obviously, keeping a bobcat as a pet here in the Garden State is illegal, so he was surrendered and eventually made his way to the Cape May Zoo, his forever home.

I was one of the lucky visitors who got to see Mr. Peepers every single time I made a visit to the zoo. I always thought he was so beautiful. Not seeing him in his enclosure this summer will certainly prove to be a somber moment, indeed.

Rest in peace, Mr. Peepers. Happy to know ya.

