A Gloucester County man has been arrested in connection to a shooting during an alleged road rage incident earlier this month.

On the night of December 9th, the Franklin Township Police Department says their officers were called to the area of Main and Marshall Mill Roads.

There, the victim told police that while they were traveling on Main Road, someone pulled up next to their vehicle, rolled the window down, and fired a single gunshot at the victim.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say their investigation identified 41-year-old Anthony Riccelli of Franklinville as the suspect.

Riccelli’s vehicle was located later that night at a relative's house in Pine Hill where it was seized for evidence, however, he remained at-large and was charged with aggravated assault and weapons-related offenses.

On December 18th, authorities conducted surveillance on a residence where Riccelli was believed to be staying in Burlington County.

Riccelli was seen getting into a vehicle that left the residence. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and Riccelli was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Franklin Township Police Department for processing.

He is currently being held in the Salem County Jail pending a dention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.