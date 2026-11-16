If you've ever spent a summer weekend trying to find a place to stay at the Jersey Shore, you probably understand just how popular our little slice of New Jersey is.

But apparently, South Jersey is even more of a vacation destination than we thought. A new national study ranked the Atlantic City–Hammonton area No. 5 in America for seasonal homes, with 27.8% of its housing classified for seasonal, recreational or occasional use.

Basically, nearly three out of every 10 homes fall into that category!

What Does That Mean For Our Favorite Shore Towns?

The numbers get even more interesting when you look at individual communities.

In Margate, approximately 58.1% of homes were classified as seasonal housing in 2023. Ventnor wasn't far behind, with 37.8%. Longport was even higher at 67.2%.

And Brigantine? Its estimated seasonal population is a whopping 38,574 people, compared with approximately 7,674 year-round residents.

That's a whole lot of extra neighbors showing up when summer arrives!

South Jersey Beats Famous Vacation Destinations

The national ranking puts Atlantic City–Hammonton ahead of popular vacation markets like Naples–Marco Island, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

It also ranked third among coastal markets.

So, What Does This Data Actually Tell Us?

It doesn't mean every home is a traditional second home. The Census category also includes properties used occasionally, recreationally and seasonally.

Still, between the summer crowds, beach rentals and second homes, it's pretty clear that the Jersey Shore is a major vacation destination.

Apparently, we're not the only ones who think South Jersey is the place to be!

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