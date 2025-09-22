Forget the summer crowds and overpriced everything. Fall is officially here. That means bring on everything autumn. From pumpkin everything to cheesy millennial-style photo shoots with the beautifully colored foliage, it's time for ALL the fun fall activities South Jersey has to offer.

As the leaves begin to turn and the air gets that crisp, cozy feel, Cape May transforms into South Jersey's own Stars Hollow. Fans of the 2000s hit TV show Gilmore Girls know EXACTLY what I’m talking about.

It’s the perfect spot for a romantic autumn getaway. Imagine strolling through the charming Victorian streets, hand-in-hand with your boo, surrounded by gorgeous architecture and Halloween decorations. It's truly magical.

The Ultimate Autumn Itinerary

There’s a reason people on Reddit are obsessed with fall in Cape May. Start your day with a pumpkin spice latte and a stroll through the Washington Street Mall. The shops are filled with unique finds, and the atmosphere is pure fall perfection. Later, brave the ghost tours for a little spooky fun before grabbing a delicious dinner at one of the many incredible restaurants.

Don’t forget to pack your favorite sweats. A beach day in autumn is a vibe all its own. The waves are just as beautiful, but the crowds are gone, and you can enjoy the stunning scenery in peaceful solitude.

Fall In Cape May

Fall In Cape May: A Cozier Kind Of Romance

Cape May in the fall is all about slowing down and connecting. Whether you’re snuggling up by a fire pit, exploring the seasonal festivals, or just enjoying the quiet beauty of the beach, you’ll find that the romance here is effortless and real.

It’s the perfect place to make some incredible memories with your partner before the holiday rush begins.

