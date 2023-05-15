These 6 New Jersey Roads Are Some Of The Scariest In The Country To Drive On

This may be kind of a personal question, but do you scare easily?

Does the idea of driving over a massive suspension bridge make your skin crawl?

Or, how about taking a long drive down a road that seems to be in the middle of absolutely nowhere, surrounded by nothing but the Pine Barrens?

When it comes to driving, there are a lot of things that may really freak people out behind the wheel.

Whether it's driving on a seemingly abandoned road, or having to figure out how to navigate one of the most confusing intersections in the state, driving can be a daunting activity.

After living in Jersey for about a year so far, driving around Ocean County is now second nature to me, however after first moving here there were times were driving was very anxiety-inducing.

Making sure that I was getting off at the correct Jug Handle to make my left, trying to understand which lights you could and couldn't turn at, driving on the Parkway, and trying to remember all the new roads was a lot!

Jersey is no stranger to complaints and concerns about driving, in fact, there are 6 roads in Jersey that are considered some of the scariest to drive down in the entire country!

What Are The Scariest Roads In New Jersey To Drive On?

According to the travel experts at Only In Your State, there are 6 roads that top the list as the scariest to drive on in the state.

They vary between some of the deep back roads of the Jersey Pine Barrens, to some overly confusing traffic circles to suspension bridges that could make someone with nerves of steel shake a little bit.

Have you ever driven on some of Jersey's scariest roads?

These Are The 6 Scariest Roads In New Jersey According to Only In Your State, these 6 New Jersey roads are the scariest to drive on in the entire state.