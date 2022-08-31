Scrub Daddy Pairs with South Jersey Brewery to Create its Own Beer
Scrubby Daddy Beer is here! We just hope it doesn't taste like soap!
Two local creations have come together. As if Scrub Daddy, the kitchen sponge that took the cleaning community and Shark Tank by storm, now has its own brew.
The creation comes courtesy of Double Nickel Brewing Company out of Pennsauken, Camden County.
Scrub Daddy, whose flagship "Smile Shop" is also located in Pennsauken, has a whole line of unique products, including sponges sporting smiley faces, a Power Paste that pretty much cleans everything, and grill gear. But introducing their legions of fans to a Scrub Daddy Beer takes merchandising to a whole new level for the brand.
Scrub Daddy Beer is officially available at Double Nickel Brewing Company, located at 1580 Route 73 in Pennsauken, and at select liquor retailers.
You'll find the Scrub Daddy flagship store at 17 Suckle Highway, Pennsauken, NJ.