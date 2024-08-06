The Little Secret About Every Pizza Place in New Jersey

Who doesn't love pizza?

Go out for it, order it, make it yourself.

It's pizza! Everyone loves pizza!

Are you a pizza expert?

What's the most popular pizza toppings?

According to PizzaToday.com, pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping in America.

Pepperoni is followed by sausage, mushroom, extra cheese and bacon. (Bacon!)

(We actually found one study that claimed that New Jersey's favorite pizza topping is pineapple. That's wacky talk!)

The New Jersey pizza secret

Lately, the internet has been abuzz with people talking about pizza. Specifically, "the math of pizza." What's the best pizza to order, number-wise?

People have been commenting about why bigger pizzas are a better value than smaller sizes of pizza.

The people of the internet did some research and the final answer is pretty good: Most pizzas are circles, and when you increase the size of the circle, you increase the area. So, if you order a 16-inch pizza, it's not twice the size of an 8-inch pizza, it's actually about FOUR TIMES the size of the smaller pizza!

Since no pizza place is going to charge you four times the price of an 8-inch pizza for a 8-inch pizza, you should order the bigger pizza!

Buying a bigger pizza is almost always the better deal!

So, go ahead and order the large. Do it! If you don't eat it all, you can have pizza for breakfast!

Winning!

This pizza secret is valid in New Jersey and, well, everywhere pizza is sold

The moral of the story: order the bigger pizza, always!

