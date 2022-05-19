The Hamilton Township Police Department says a man was seriously injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a car while crossing Route 40.

According to police, the accident happened just after 7 AM at Cantillion Boulevard.

The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Chevy Cobalt driven by Andrew Vitale (32) of Port Norris, was traveling west on Route 40 when his vehicle struck Michael Peterson (49) of Hammonton. Mr. Peterson was walking north on Cantillion Boulevard attempting to cross Route 40, against the traffic signal.

Peterson was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of serious injuries. Vitale was not injured.

Assisting at the scene was the Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, Atlantic County corrections officers, AtlantiCare paramedics, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

