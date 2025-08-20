If you're not having a fulfilling sex life, you might want to blame your favorite NFL team. It could be their fault.

Really!

How your team performs on Sunday may have a lot to do with how you perform on Monday. Or, something like that.

The Link Between Your Favorite NFL Team and Your Love Life

In a fascinating new study, sports platform PromoGuy found that your love life can be sparked by how well your favorite pro football team does each week. 2,000 fans were surveyed to determine that a win for your football team can spark not only your spirits, but romance too!

On the other hand, a loss by your team and you may not feel like doing any cuddling whatsoever.

49% of fans surveyed report getting more intimate with their partner after a win. 29% say a loss means less romance.

Eagles Fans Feel the Love

Have you noticed that Philadelphia Eagles fans are always in a good mood? Hey, Super Bowl wins do have benefits!

A 14-3 regular season record and several playoff wins bode well for Eagles fans in the romance department. The survey found 41% of Eagles fans feel a romantic boost after a win.

Three straight seasons with over 10 wins, so Eagles fans are flying high!

Sorry, Giants Fans!

The news for New York Giants fans is not so good, however.

Let's start out with the survey. Giants fans were reported to be the most affected by a win. A whopping 78% of Giants fans report that a win gets them in the mood. That's the highest of any team's fans.

But here's the problem: wins for the Giants have been few and far between.

Last season, the Giants managed only 3 wins! Only 6 the year before that. In the last 8 seasons, there was only one (2022) where the team won more games than it lost.

Sorry, Giants fans, but rooting for your team is like taking a cold shower every week.

SOURCE: PromoGuy

