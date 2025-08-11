Are you ready for some snow to fall while you're sipping on your pumpkin latte?

The Farmers' Almanac says the Northeast, which includes New Jersey, can expect some early snow this year, possibly as early as October.

The Almanac is out with their winter outlook, and overall, we can expect cold and snowy conditions here in the Northeast.

The Farmers' Almanac has been providing long-term weather predictions since 1818.

Snow and Cold for New Jersey

Predictions from the Almanac call for the first taste of winter to hit most of the country in November. That includes some wet snow here in the Northeast.

For the most part, the Almanac is calling for a snowy and cold winter for the region. It says, "Areas up and down the Atlantic Coast will see significant rain, mixing with snow from time to time."

AOL.com did a deep dive into the Farmers' Almanac predictions for the Northeast and found snowstorms and cold conditions predicted for both mid-January and for February 8th - 11th.

AOL also found that March will bring some relief early, but by mid-month, cold and windy conditions will prevail.

Are Farmers' Almanac's Predictions Accurate?

As we mentioned above, the Farmers' Almanac has been doing weather forecasting for over 200 years. They think, at least, that they're doing a good job:

"These forecasts are created using a tried-and-true formula that adapts to the mysteries of nature and the ever-changing world in which we live. The basis of our prediction method was developed by our founding editor according to correlations between celestial events, and various meteorological conditions."

SOURCE: Farmers' Almanac and aol.com

