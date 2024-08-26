While it's not often that we witness sharks swimming up and down the Jersey coastline with the naked eye, Jersey's not exactly a stranger to an occasional shark sighting or two.

Shark sightings at the Jersey Shore are relatively rare compared to how many people swim there. The odds of encountering a shark are low, but it's not unheard of. Most shark species are not interested in humans and don’t typically come close to the shore.

Sharks are more active during warmer months, so you're more likely to see them in the summer and early fall (from around June to September). This is when the water is warmer and more conducive to their hunting habits. Makes sense, right? The sharks are hungry!

The most common sharks detected along Jersey's coastline are sand tiger sharks, blacktip sharks, and great whites. Don't expect to see much of them, though. They don't usually go out of their way to come into contact with humans.

That's why it's so unlikely to ever be bitten by one. That doesn't mean the Jersey beach-goers don't ever experience it, though.



Most shark bites are due to the shark mistaking a person for its usual prey, like seals. When sharks are near the shore, they might mistake swimmers or surfers for seals, especially if they are splashing around. Sharks tend to be more active in areas where there’s plenty of food. Swimming in murky water or where there’s a lot of bait fish can increase the likelihood of an encounter, too.

Alleged shark attack along Ventnor, NJ, beach

In case you missed it, the Ventnor City Beach Patrol says it's investigating a potential shark bite. A man says he was allegedly bitten by a shark on his hand. It happened during the morning hours on Sunday, August 25th at the Surrey Avenue Beach. Authorities have stated there was no shark spotted in the water at the time. Obviously, just because a shark wasn't seen doesn't mean it wasn't there.

The man was rushed to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

If you're headed to Ventnor beach this week, officials say you are only allowed into the water up to your knees until they get all this figured out.

