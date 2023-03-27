Shots Fired at Teens in Galloway Twp NJ, Police Ask for Help

Shots were fired at two teens walking home on Sunday afternoon in Galloway Township and police are requesting information about the shooting.

According to a release from Galloway Twp Police, they received a report of shots fired at about 5:37 pm on Sunday, March 26, in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township.

Police say two teens walking home were confronted by a group of people, believed to be teens or young adults, who fired shots at the two teens as they entered the rear of the Aloe Village Apartments at 1311 Aloe St.

The investigation found that four shots were fired during the incident and at least two apartments in Aloe Village were damaged by the gunfire. There were no reported injuries.

Galloway Twp Police and K9 units investigated the shooting. Police are thanking whoever reported the shooting and encouraging people to report suspicious activity.

If you know anything about Sunday evening's shooting or any of the people involved, the police would like you to reach out to them with that information. You can contact the Galloway Twp Police at 609-652-3705.

