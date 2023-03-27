If you love and wait all year for Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest, you don't have to wait until October this year. You can get your scare on this spring!

Why go on Spring Break when you can go on SCREAM Break?!

Scream Break at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey is happening April 8th through April 15th from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Mark your calendars and make your plans now because only a limited number of tickets are available on a first-come, first served basis, according to Great Adventure.

The goblins, ghouls, and more frightening folks will be out in full force so you're on notice! Nighttime chills include two haunted houses and other spooky activities.

Check out The Manor, Fears, the Spring Break Zombie Scare Zone, a Scream Break Dance Party, Scream Photo Ops and more.

Here are the Great Adventure rides open at nighttime during Scream Break:

Kingda Ka

Superman: Ultimate Flight

The Green Lantern

Twister

Dare Devil Dive

Sling Shot

Great American Road Race

Reserve your tickets now, but whatever you do BEWARE your surroundings!

