Officials with Atlantic County say a skunk that was recently found in Egg Harbor Township tested positive for rabies.

The skunk, which was found in an outside pen housing three sheep, was collected from a property in the 1000 block of Ocean Heights Avenue on February 9th.

The county says,

An investigation by the Atlantic County Division of Public Health found no indication the sheep had been attacked. But because farm animals were involved, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture was notified and a site visit was scheduled to determine what, if any, confinement of the sheep may be necessary.

This is the second confirmed case of rabies in the county this year. The first was a fox that was found in Hamilton Township on January 7th.

Officials remind residents of the importance of vaccinating their pets against rabies, a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated. Rabies vaccinations also help protect pet owners and their family members from contracting the disease from an infected pet.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is holding its next free rabies vaccination clinic on Sunday, February 27th, for both dogs and cats by appointment. For more information and to make an appointment, visit the county's website.

If you are bitten by an animal, you are advised to wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971.

