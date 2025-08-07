Wait, are boomers obsessed with their phones, too? Turns out it's not just us.

When you think of screen addiction, you probably picture a millennial doomscrolling or a Gen Z-er glued to TikTok. But a new survey from AddictionResource.net just flipped that script, and I’m honestly still processing it.

They asked 2,000 Baby Boomers (ages 59–77) about their digital habits, and the results were kind of shocking. Who knew they loved their smartphones so much?

Screen Time Adding Up To More Than 3 Hours A Day

Half of the Boomers surveyed said they spend over 3 hours a day on their smartphones. And 1 in 5 are on for more than 5 hours daily.

For reference, the average Boomer clocks over 4 hours on their phone each day. That’s not exactly the unplugged, tech-wary generation we imagined.

40% of Boomers reported feeling anxious when they’re away from their devices. That’s some serious emotional reliance, right up there with the rest of us who panic when our phone isn’t in arm’s reach.

Phones First Thing In The Morning?

Half of respondents admitted they check their phones within the first hour of waking up. It’s a habit many of us have tried to break… and apparently, Boomers aren’t immune either.

Who doesn’t check their phone first thing in the morning. Most of us do, don’t we?

NJ Boomers' Smartphone Use Will SHOCK You Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash loading...

Trying (And Failing) To Cut Back

While 30% have tried to reduce their screen time, most didn’t succeed. And 50% haven’t even tried.

Meanwhile, 30% of Boomers use devices during meals, which isn’t doing any favors for real-life connection.

So, What Counts As “Too Much” Screen Time?

Experts suggest keeping recreational screen time under two hours a day (work doesn’t count).

More than that, especially if it's impacting your sleep, relationships, or mental health, could be a red flag.

Digital addiction isn’t just a Gen Z problem. It’s a human one. Even for old heads.

