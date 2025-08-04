Still scrolling before bed? You’re not alone, but spoiler alert: it’s WRECKING your sleep.

Let’s be real, we’ve all said “just five more minutes” while scrolling Instagram or TikTok in bed. That’s when you finally check the time and it’s suddenly 1:47 a.m.

If that sounds familiar, you’re in good (but very tired) company. A new survey from MattressNextDay reveals that nearly 40% of Americans say they’re obsessed with scrolling before sleep.

Apparently, 56% of us think it actually helps us “wind down,” the sleep experts say that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Stop Scrolling Before Bed, NJ! It’s Ruining Your Sleep Photo by Tony Lam Hoang on Unsplash loading...

Searches For Quick-Fix Sleep Hacks Are Exploding

If you’ve ever Googled “how to fall asleep in two minutes,” you’re not alone.

Believe it or not, sources claim that searches for that phrase are up over 2,500% with each passing year.

People clearly want better rest, but the habits keeping us up might be part of the problem.

The same study found that 68% of Americans use their phones within an hour of hitting the pillow, and almost 25% of New Jerseyans say they need to scroll social media before bed.

Social Media Is Ruining Sleep Schedules in NJ Photo by Adriano de Gironimo on Unsplash loading...

Why Your Phone Might Be The Reason You Can’t Sleep

Doctors warn that blue light from screens “delays melatonin release”. That’s the hormone that helps us fall asleep.

Furthermore, it can lead to insomnia and even contribute to Social Media Addiction (SMA).

Yep, that’s a thing now.

The advice they give includes incorporating a digital wind-down routine. Try switching to a physical book, using blue-light filters, or setting a firm “no scroll” rule 30 minutes before bed.

Your brain, and your mornings, will thank you.

