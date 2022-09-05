Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help as they try to identify four people.

And the good news is all four pretty much looked right into security cameras.

As is usually the case, authorities are not providing any details as to why they want to find out who these four are, only to say that it's part of an "on-going investigation."

The Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Department is seeking the identification of the people shown in these photos - Photos: Egg Harbor Township Police Department The Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Department is seeking the identification of the people shown in these photos - Photos: Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

How to help police

If you can identify any of the four, you are asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

