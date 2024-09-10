South Jersey Town Named NJ’s Best Place To Visit During Fall

That chill in the morning air means fall is almost upon us. Sure, local summer's great. That doesn't mean that those of us who love everything pumpkin and warm earth-tones can't be excited for the season to come.

Some of the best fun-filled days you'll have during the fall season can be spent galavanting around the Garden State at all the various fall festivals. You can expect parades, craft fairs, apple festivals, pumpkin festivals, and everything in-between that brings us fall-loving gals so much joy this time of year.

Certain towns across the state really get into the season. Places like Haddonfield in Camden County, Woodbury and Pitman in Gloucester County, Margate in Atlantic County, and Wildwood in Cape May County are just a few towns that host fun fall-themed events to get everyone hype for the season.



Best fall NJ towns

One South Jersey town in particular has just been highlighted as the best town to visit once the weather starts to cool here in the Garden State. I got so excited once I saw that someone had featured it because we make it a point to get out there every year for their Oktoberfest.

Historic Smithville Village has caught they eyes of both Facebook and Instagram in a new reel that calls it the "best New Jersey town to visit during the fall/winter."



Visit Historic Smithville Village this Fall

It boasts a bed and breakfast, adorable restaurants, cute little shops, and a perfect small-town vibe. It's the perfect spot to look for a new piece of decor to add to your fall motif at home. You can also get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.

The carousel and train ride are perfect additions to your day that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

If you're looking for a yummy food option, try Vincenzo's or Fred and Ethel's. Can't go wrong at either one.

Take a look at the video HERE. If you're trying to fill your weekends up with fun fall activities, we've got a full list for you:

