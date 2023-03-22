Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says a fatal fire in Manchester Township Sunday evening has been ruled accidental.

The blaze broke out just before 7:00 at a home on Heron Street.

First responders were able to rescue a woman from the fire, who was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River; she was reported to be in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning.

In addition, three police officers who attempted to get inside the home were also taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officers attempted to make entry into the residence where they were met by heavy smoke and heat and they were unable to get in the home to rescue the resident inside.

During a search of the home, the body of a deceased woman was discovered.

An investigation conducted by numerous law enforcement agencies in Ocean County has determined that the fire originated in a garbage can on the home's patio and the cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental due to discarded smoking material.

A press release from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Wednesday morning did not include the identities of either woman.

