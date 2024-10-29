A small yet very smoky brush fire erupted Tuesday morning in Mays Landing.

Thick smoke was seen blowing over the Black Horse Pike just east of Wrangleboro Road around 9:00.

A section of wooded area along the Exit 12 ramp to the eastbound Atlantic City Expressway was burning.

The fire was between the Consumer Square Shopping Center (behind Target and Petsmart) and the toll plaza.

Brush fire in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Brush fire in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Forest and brush fires are quickly becoming a major concern across the region, especially since most of the area has not seen significant rainfall in over two months.

Except for a small chance of a quick passing shower early Friday morning, there is no rain in the forecast for at least the next seven days.

Federal authorities now have all of South Jersey in either a moderate or severe drought classification.

Crews were at the scene working to extinguish the flames and traffic in the area was not being impacted.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.