It's summertime at the Jersey shore. That means it's time to rage. People who just got home from four long days at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood are currently recuperating from that wild time this past weekend. They prepare for that party for an entire year, and partying is what they do.

Who doesn't want to have a little fun at a music festival, right? Especially one that's one the beach...

It's always such a blast, but if one forgets to take care of themselves and hydrate with something other than alcohol all weekend, that could lead to a serious health scare. Nobody wants to see that happen. Definitely doesn't pass the vibe check.

Have you heard of the drink that's supposed to sober you up SUPER quickly? It sounds too good to be true, but it's actually real. It's called the "Safety Shot".

New Amazon drink promises to get you sober fast

If you've never heard of it, the "Safety Shot" currently being promoted as a way to help you manage your alcohol intake responsibly. It won't prevent intoxication entirely, but it does promise to provide some sort of relief or assistance if you feel like you drank too much.

The drink is made of electrolytes, vitamins, and other compounds that are supposed to support hydration and metabolic processes that can be affected by alcohol consumption.

safetyshotofficial.com

The best part? They say it starts working less than an hour after you drink it.

Obviously, it's not meant to take the place of smart and responsible drinking habits. It will, however, speed up your recovery time if you find yourself regretting that last White Claw.

Where to buy Safety Shot

If you're interested in giving it a try, you can only purchase it on the Safety Shot official website and Amazon. No doubt, though, once it gets more popular, it'll be readily available in plenty of local retailers. Only time will tell!

