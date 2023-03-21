Quick, who has the best fried chicken in New Jersey? If you said Chick-Fil-A or KFC, you wouldn't be alone. Both have some good fried chicken, but perhaps not the best.

According to the website, Onlyinyourstate.com, some of the best fried chicken in New Jersey can be found at the 130 Truck Stop in Cinnaminson.

From the outside, it looks much like any other service station. Once inside, they have many of the typical service station stuff. Lots of candy, freezers stocked with refreshments, sandwiches, and even gas station hot dogs.

However, in the rear of the store, you'll find, KKC chicken. KKC is short for Krispy Krunchy Chicken. KKC is a national chain with several New Jersey locations, including Burlington, Mount Holly and the Cinnaminson location.

In addition to the typical chicken breasts, you'll find a wide assortment of chicken to choose from including, corn dogs, Cajun chicken, as well as fish and even breakfast sandwiches.

KKC Chicken is unlike other typical "gas station" fare in that its actually made fresh, comes with sides, like mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, jambalaya, rice and beans and more.

And while you may think this chicken is meant for those on the road, they offer family several family meals as well.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken might be one of our best kept secrets. They've been around nearly 33 years, and have nearly 450 locations, mostly in convenience stores throughout the US and even in Mexico.

