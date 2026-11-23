Talk about an early holiday surprise! One lucky South Jersey man is walking away with an extra $114,745.64 after turning a $5 slot machine bet into an incredible jackpot in Atlantic City.

And if you're wondering where this lucky winner is from, you'll have to look right here in Camden County!

According to information from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, the big winner is from Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

The jackpot happened Saturday afternoon at approximately 3:12 p.m. at the popular Atlantic City casino.

The lucky player was trying his luck on a Magic Pearl Lightning Cash slot machine manufactured by Aristocrat Gaming. The machine had a 10-cent denomination, and somehow, that $5 bet turned into a payout worth more than $114,000!

Let's be honest. Most of us would be pretty excited to find an extra $100 in our holiday shopping budget, let alone more than six figures!

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The Winner Will Not Be Identified

While the jackpot amount is certainly worth celebrating, there's one thing we won't be finding out anytime soon.

The Gloucester Township winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

Who can blame him? Walking away with an extra $114,745.64 is an incredible way to kick off the holiday season, and keeping that kind of news private probably isn't the worst idea!

For now, one South Jersey resident has a pretty unforgettable story to tell, even if we don't know his name.

Somewhere in Gloucester Township, someone is having a VERY good holiday season!