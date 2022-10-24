Spooky season is finally here!

As we've been driving around South Jersey, we've noticed that people take Halloween seriously. Some front lawns look like full-on haunted houses and we love it!

No more waiting until the Christmas season to break out the larger-than-life decorations, Halloween is taking over as the holiday for insane decorations.

Over the past two weeks, we have received your terrifying photos, we put them up for a vote, and now we have our winner!

Congratulations to Cheryl in Mullica Township. Cheryl was voted best Halloween decorations in south Jersey!

See more of Cheryl's decorations and the rest of the submissions here: