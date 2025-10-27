I had the pleasure of serving as a judge for a very crowded Halloween Party at the Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point Saturday night.

It's was the 30th annual Halloween party, and the costumes did not disappoint!

Dozens competed for prizes, but many more showed up dress with Halloween Spirit, ready to have fun - and we did!

Some Original Costume Ideas

If you were looking for original costume ideas, the Anchorage was the place to go! There was Pamela Anderson, E.T. (complete with handlebars), and a group that came as people in port-a-potties!

More that one person came dresses as one one the Anchorage bartenders, and yes, Santa and Mrs. Claus were there too!

One group came as members of Gilligan's Island, while another group dressed up as the Flintstones, complete with the Flintstones' car!

Prizes for Best Costume

Over $1,200 in prizes were handed out in categories that included Best Couples Costume, Sexiest Costume, Most Creative Costume, and Funniest Costume.

Check out the costumes below.

Happy Halloween!

