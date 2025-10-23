It's been a while since I was a trick or treater.

Back in "the old days", we ran out of house - without an adult chaperone - and kept going from street to street until the last porch light was turned off.

Hours for trick or treating? From the fall of darkness until we just couldn't fit anymore candy in our bag. (And we may have ditched a bag that was full in someone's bushes, and then continued on with a second bag!)

Those were the days! Today, there are rules, and chaperones, and x-ray screenings.

New Jersey Named Safest State for Trick or Treaters

A new study has found that of all the states, New Jersey is the safest for Halloween Trick or Treating!

The study by Florida Personal Injury Lawyers Anidjar & Levine based their conclusions on which states were better or worse due to rates of drug and narcotic violations.

OK, I guess that works. I guess you don't want to have your kids going door to door at drug houses, right?

While New Jersey was deemed the safest, Wyoming was found to be the most dangerous. Weird, right?

Wyoming had a rate of 74.16 drug incidents for each 100,000 residents. New Jersey fared much better with only 6.47 incidents per 100,000 people.

If you're going out or state for trick or treating, Pennsylvania was the 3rd safest state, and New York was the 4th safest.

Does this make you feel safe? Of course, you should be smart in helping your kid choose a safe neighborhood to cruise for candy. Editors of the study suggest: "Parents and children can look forward to a fun and secure Halloween experience, while still adhering to basic safety practices."

SOURCE: Anidjar & Levine

