Halloween in South Jersey is serious business. From the costumes, creepy yard setups, and of course, candy. And this year, New Jersey’s top pick for Halloween treats is officially in: M&Ms.

According to USA TODAY, M&Ms are the Garden State’s favorite Halloween candy of 2025. Not a bad choice, when you think about it. Those little packs are perfect for trick-or-treaters, and let’s be honest, they’re hard to resist as a parent snack too.

Candy Spending Is Big And Getting Even Bigger

Americans are expected to spend a record-breaking $13.1 billion on Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). Out of that, a massive $3.9 billion will go toward candy alone. Halloween is now the second-biggest holiday in the U.S. for consumer spending, right behind Christmas.

25% of people buy Halloween candy before October even starts. So if you’ve already stocked up (or snuck a few pieces for yourself), you’re DEFINITELY in good company.

Chocolate Is King, But It’ll Cost You

Chocolate still dominates the Halloween candy scene. Alongside M&Ms, crowd favorites like Reese’s, Snickers, and Kit Kats are sure to fly off the shelves. Gummy candy and even candy corn (yep, still polarizing) round out the seasonal staples.

But heads-up: chocolate prices are up this year, thanks to rising cocoa costs. So if you're looking to save, you might want to mix in some chewy or fruity options.

No matter your candy stash this year, one thing’s for sure, Halloween in Jersey is all treat, no trick.