Halloween is one of the best times of the year. The cool weather, spooky decorations, and parties that go way late make for some really great memories.

Before you plan your epic costume reveal and a night full of cocktails, let's talk about something scary that isn’t fake blood: the cost of a DUI.

The Real Horror Story: A $10,000 DUI

No, that’s not a typo. A first-time DUI in New Jersey can cost you around $10,000. Sure, the base fine may seem “reasonable,” but that’s just the tip of the tombstone. Add in court fees, DMV penalties, insurance spikes, legal representation, and mandatory programs, it adds up fast.

That money could easily be a down payment on a house, or at least fund your next 10 Halloween parties.

Plan Ahead, Not From The Back Of A Cop Car

Nobody’s saying don’t party. Just plan smarter. Designate a driver, grab a rideshare, or sleep it off at a friend’s.

With Uber, Lyft, and other apps at your fingertips, there’s no excuse for risking lives or your bank account.

Treat Yourself: No Tricks, No Tickets

Halloween should be full of treats, not legal fees and regrets. Spend a few bucks on a ride and save yourself thousands. We want you dancing to the “Ghostbusters” theme, not bashing your head over DUI paperwork.

Call an Uber. Be safe. Be smart. All of Jersey will thank you, and so will your wallet.

