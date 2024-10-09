South Jersey Pizza Huts Have Best News Ever

Remember when you were a kid and you got bribed to read books?

For ever book you read you received points, points that you could use to get yourself your own personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut.

That was the best, wasn't it?

Pizza Hut celebrates forty years of Book It!

It's crazy that the programs has been going strong for 40 years. (What a great marketing idea by whoever came up with Book It!)

Pizza Hut has now found a way to make the Book It program even better.

To celebrate 40 years, they're opening up the Book It program to everyone - all ages!

Free pizza for everyone!

Pizza Hut says it will give away one million pizzas with the all-ages-promotion.

A big history for Book It!

Pizza Hut says the programs has helped over 70 million children discover the joys of reading.

They estimate over 1.5 billion pizzas have been given away through the program.

October, by the way is National Book Month and National Pizza Month!

