South Jersey Restaurant Folks Reveal Favorite Dishes On The Menu

Who better to ask about favorite restaurant dishes than the people who actually work there?

We asked South Jersey restaurant owners and workers about their own favorite dishes and they responded.

Get our free mobile app

Izzy O'Brien works at Charlie's Bar in Somers Point and she says her favorite at Charlie's is "Wes Favorite." According to Charlie's website the dish features, "Freshly sliced 5 oz. Filet Mignon, grilled then topped with melted Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato Served on a Garlic Kaiser Roll."

You had us at Filet Mignon!

Ari Fraggia is the owner of Tailgaters Sports Bar and Grille in Galloway and he says his favorite at his restaurant is the melt-off-the-bone BBQ Ribs. From the restaurant's menu, here's the description of the Bourbon BBQ Baby Back Ribs:

"Our Tender Ribs are Braised for 7 hours in Bourbon and Beer, Grilled, and Then Baked for the Melt Off the Bone Experience. Coated in Hickory BBQ Sauce...."

Somebody, hand me some extra napkins!

Arielle Reamer works at Maynard's Cafe in Margate. She says her favorite is the Tenders in Chesapeake Sauce. According to their menu, Chesapeake Sauce contains butter and Old Bay.

You had us at butter!

Heidi Pinto owns Pinto's Porch in Manahawkin and she raves about their Brisket Poutine! It's "French Fries topped with Chopped Smoked Beef Brisket, Cheddar Cheese Curds, and BBQ Brown Gravy."

Now we're hungry!

Cheyenne Bitondo works at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah's in Atlantic City: "My favorite dish at the restaurant, I would have to say would be our Kurobuta pork belly served with a sweet soy-glaze, farro salad, Japanese broccoli, 5-spice peanuts, and pickled pomegranates."

Courtesy of Cheyenne Bitondo Courtesy of Cheyenne Bitondo loading...

Angel Dimitri works at Al's Luncheonette in Egg Harbor City. She says her favorite is the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sub with Home Fries.

"Hidden Gem" Restaurants in South Jersey