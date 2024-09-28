South Jersey Residents Jump in Time Machine For Advice to Future

"If we only knew then what we know now."

Right?

How many times have you thought of that?

If you could go back in time and tell yourself one thing, what would it be?

South Jersey residents give themselves some advice

Have you ever wondered what 20 years ago you would tell present-day you?

Would you warn yourself? Would you give yourself advice about investments?

Would you tell yourself, "Don't do it!"

We asked folks on social media what advice they would give themselves if they could go back in time.

Specifically, here was the question: "If you could call yourself 20 years ago, and give yourself one message, what would it be?"

My first reaction to the question: Would you actually answer the phone? LOL!

Well, maybe 20 years ago we were still answering phones. Today, if our caller ID showed us calling ourselves, we'd probably just dismiss the call, figuring it was SPAM.

Some answers to the question are below.

In the comments, please let us know what you would tell yourself if you could make the call.

