Uh Oh! South Jersey Can’t Rule Out Another Tornado This Year

When did New Jersey turn into Tornado Alley 2.0?

If you're not familiar with Tornado Alley, it's the region in the central part of the United States that's known for dealing with multiple tornados per year. States usually known for frequent tornados are the northern portion of Texas all the way up to parts of South Dakota. If you draw a straight line from South Dakota to Texas, all the states that line crosses are known for wild tornados. It's also not uncommon for people in the eastern-most regions of Colorado and New Mexico to deal with tornados, as well.

Maybe it's time to add New Jersey to that list as the Garden State has seen an increasing number of devastating tornados over the last few years. In 2021, many towns in the western part of South Jersey were hit with crazy tornados during the last few months of summer. The town of Mullica Hill in Gloucester County was probably the most devastated by a tornado that ripped through it during Hurricane Ida.

Unfortunately, tornados are moving down the Atlantic City Expressway as Gloucester Township in Camden County experienced a rough one on Thursday. Not sure if you can call this "lucky" or not, but the tornado that left some damage in its wake this week was reportedly an EF-1 tornado. According to experts, that's one of the tornados that isn't as dangerous as the rest.

That's not the first tornado in New Jersey this year, though. There was one in Monmouth County, too. It was previously understood that, on average, New Jersey only sees about two tornados per year. The experts say that the state experienced a total of thirteen tornados last year. 13! From Two to thirteen is a pretty big spike.

So, what are the odds that South Jersey will see another tornado this year? If the numbers are anything like last year's, then there is definitely a solid chance we haven't seen the last of these twisters this year.

