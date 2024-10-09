Less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene swept through a huge chunk of the southeastern United States, the south is bracing itself for yet another HUGE storm.

Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall near Tampa Bay, Florida at some point on either Wednesday, October 9th at night or during the early hours of Thursday morning, October 10th. As of writing this, the eye of the storm has not yet made landfall.

So many in our country are already struggling due to the damage sustained by Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 hurricane that whipped through places like Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina. It wiped certain towns completely off the map.

The flooding due to the storm surge is what did most towns in. Imagine how badly it can get with Milton measuring at a Category 5. That could change at any time. Hurricanes can be downgraded before coming into contact with land. Still, the damage that the experts are predicting Florida residents will have to deal with after this is even more extensive than what Helene left behind.

South Jersey Winery Now Accepting Donations For Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

It's going to likely take more than what the government will provide to help with clean-up. If you're from the South Jersey area and looking for somewhere to donate, Cedarvale Winery has you covered.

Cedarvale Winery, located in Logan Township, Gloucester County, is now accepting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Helene and, no doubt, those soon to be by Hurricane Milton.

If you're unsure of what to donate, check out this list below.

Cedarvale Winery is currently serving as a drop-off location for your donations. You can find their hours listed on their Facebook page HERE.

